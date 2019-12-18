Wednesday arraignments
Victor Josiah Zambrano, 20, Twin Falls; providing false information, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 4.
Danielle Marie Essig, 25, Twin Falls; burglary and forgery, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 27.
Tristen D. Pamparau, 23, Buhl; DUI-excessive, failure to surrender license and driving without privileges, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 11.
Jair Michael House, 31, Twin Falls; resisting officers and failure to appear (misdemeanor citation), bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 11.
Brandon James Brown, 18, Buhl; battery, unlawful entry and destruction of a telecommunication line, bond $7,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 11.
Jose Cruz Reyes III, 24, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery in presence of a child, bond $100,000, no counsel listed, prelim Dec. 27.
Michael F. Browning, 50, Twin Falls; assault domestic violence, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 11.
Majid Fooladvand, 41, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, bond $35,000, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 27.
Khina Maya Darjee, 37, Twin Falls; aggravated assault and aggravated battery, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 27.
