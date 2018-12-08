Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Friday arraignm ents

Jorge Martinez-Hurtado, 33, Filer; battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 29.

Matthew James Caroline, 25, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $30,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

Timothy Sunday, 38, Twin Falls; fugitive (Kentucky warrant), $17,000 bond, public defender appointed, fugitive hearing Dec. 14.

Rebecca L Seitzinger, 39, Buhl; delivery of a controlled substance, court compliance program, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

