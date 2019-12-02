{{featured_button_text}}
Monday arraignments

Jonathan Scott Smith, 29, Murtaugh; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, private counsel, preliminary Dec. 13.

Jonathan Scott Smith, 29, Murtaugh; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial Jan. 14.

Adriawna R. Jackson, 21, Jerome; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $1,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 14.

Thalia Stewart, 33, Twin Falls; felony driving under the influence, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 13.

Carli Jensen, 39, Twin Falls; felony driving under the influence, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 13.

Anthony Ryan Gipe Jr., 42, Buhl; felony domestic battery, injury to a child, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 13.

