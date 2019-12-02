Monday arraignments
Jonathan Scott Smith, 29, Murtaugh; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, private counsel, preliminary Dec. 13.
Jonathan Scott Smith, 29, Murtaugh; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial Jan. 14.
Adriawna R. Jackson, 21, Jerome; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $1,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 14.
You have free articles remaining.
Thalia Stewart, 33, Twin Falls; felony driving under the influence, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 13.
Carli Jensen, 39, Twin Falls; felony driving under the influence, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 13.
Anthony Ryan Gipe Jr., 42, Buhl; felony domestic battery, injury to a child, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.