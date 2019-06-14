Thursday arraignments
Kenisha M. Christian, 20, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.
Bruce G. Somrek, 57, Hollister; driving under the influence-excessive, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.
Holly Ann Morrissey, 31, Twin Falls; injury to a child, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial August 6.
Joseph Andrew Cruz, 24, Twin Falls; frequenting, failure to appear, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.
