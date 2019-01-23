Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Christopher Maurice Jackson, 21; Intimidating witness and conspiracy to intimidate witness, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 1.

Penny Diane Richardson, 20, Buhl; DUI-excessive, walk-in release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 5.

