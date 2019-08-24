Friday arraignments
Teklehemanot Mokonen Kahisay, 34, Twin Falls aggravated battery, private counsel retained, preliminary Aug. 30.
Shawn Daniel Nickel, 49, Filer felony domestic battery, private counsel retained, preliminary Aug. 30.
Leonardo Delgado Mares, 40, Filer felony domestic battery, injury to a child, intentional destruction of a telecommunication line or instrument (2 counts), bond $250,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 30.
Lacey Lee Bowman, 35, Twin Falls possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 30.
Joseph Jackson Baxter, 42, Twin Falls possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 30.
