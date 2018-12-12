Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

Harmony Nicole Hubbard, 18, Filer; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 23. 

Victor Josiah Zambrano, 19, Twin Falls; domestic battery, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 5.

Echo Marie Dalos, 35, Twin Falls; delivery of a controlled substance, delivery or possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine where a child is present, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 21.

Joshua J Williams, 36, Twin Falls; violation of a protection order, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 23. 

David Lewis Broking, 60, Carrizozo, N.M.; possession of a controlled substance, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 29.

