Tuesday arraignments

Rudolph T. Gillespie, 39, Twin Falls; domestic violence without traumatic injury, own recognizance release, public defender application pending, pretrial Feb. 11.

Miguel Canchola, 30, Gooding; major contraband introduced to correctional facility, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 27.

