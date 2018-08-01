Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

Yousef Sadeghi, 42, Twin Falls; failure to carry driver’s license, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 25.

Jennifer Renee Assel, 41, Twin Falls; violation of protection order, $2,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 25.

Thomas Gayda Aleksey, 26, Twin Falls; possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 11.

Eric Hernandez, 30, Buhl; felony driving under the influence, misdemeanor injury to a child (two counts), $30,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.

Marc Andrew Stone, 23, Wendell; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), driving without privileges, failure to provide proof of insurance (2nd or subsequent offense), possession of stolen property, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.

Levi Z Pratt, 25, Twin Falls; failure to provide proof of insurance (2nd offense), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.

