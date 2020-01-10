Friday arraignments
Travis Adrian Moore, 23, Twin Falls; DUI, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial March. 3.
Manuel Enrique Suazo, 26, Twin Falls; DUI-second offense, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.
Manuel Enrique Suazo, 26, Twin Falls; DUI-second offense, appeared in person, no counsel listed, pretrial March 3.
Charisse B Armstrong, 27, Twin Falls; grand theft, walk in, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 17.
Ashley Lynn Summer, 35, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 17.
Leanna L Lane, 45, Meridian; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 17.
