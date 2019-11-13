{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday arraignments

Robert Nevarez Jr., 37, Buhl; felony assault and battery upon certain personnel (two counts), felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony eluding officers, resisting or obstructing officers, possession of paraphernalia, driving under the influence-second offense, bond $500,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 22.

Robert Nevarez Jr., 37, Buhl; no insurance, bond $150, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 7.

Chelsie A. Bower, 29, Paul; felony possession of a controlled substance, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 22.

