Wednesday arraignments

Kevin Milton Mingo, 45, Filer; possession of a controlled substance, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 2.

Heather Dawn Herman, 34, Filer; felony burglary, petit theft, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 2.

Heather Dawn Herman, 34, Filer; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 2.

