Thursday arraignments

Keith Jarrett Robertson, 22, Twin Falls; reckless driving, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial Nov. 13.

Elizabeth Cuellar, 40, Kimberly; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 5.

Morgan McCallister Stubbs, 22, Kimberly; resisting or obstructing officers, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, sentencing Oct. 22.

