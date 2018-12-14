Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Angel Hernandez, 25, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 21.

William Burnell Lemmon IV, 36, Kimberly; possession of marijuana and no contact order violation, $2,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 29.

Michael Wayne Phillips Jr., 43, Wendell; burglary and petit theft, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 21.

Susan Joy Flores, 51, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, $70,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 21.

Jessica Alexandria Flores, 25, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 21.

Madison Jo Kaneaster, 20, Corral; driving without privileges, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 5.

Ciaran Patrick McCall, 44, Twin Falls; domestic battery — in the presence of a child, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 29.

Amber Daniel, 29; fugitive (Texas warrant), $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, extradition proceedings Dec. 21.

