Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Angel Hernandez, 25, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 21.
William Burnell Lemmon IV, 36, Kimberly; possession of marijuana and no contact order violation, $2,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 29.
Michael Wayne Phillips Jr., 43, Wendell; burglary and petit theft, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 21.
Susan Joy Flores, 51, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, $70,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 21.
Jessica Alexandria Flores, 25, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 21.
Madison Jo Kaneaster, 20, Corral; driving without privileges, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 5.
Ciaran Patrick McCall, 44, Twin Falls; domestic battery — in the presence of a child, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 29.
Amber Daniel, 29; fugitive (Texas warrant), $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, extradition proceedings Dec. 21.
