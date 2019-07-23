Monday arraignments
Michael Angel Sosa, 35, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 10.
Chase Latham Coburn, 28, McCammon; felony possession of a controlled substance, providing false information to law enforcement, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Aug. 2.
Diana Carol Shaeffer, 20, McCammon; felony possession of a controlled substance, providing false information to law enforcement, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Aug. 2.
Angel Hernandez, 26, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony introducing contraband into a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $30,000, public defender appointed, prelim Aug. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.