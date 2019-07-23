{{featured_button_text}}

Monday arraignments

Michael Angel Sosa, 35, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 10.

Chase Latham Coburn, 28, McCammon; felony possession of a controlled substance, providing false information to law enforcement, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Aug. 2.

Diana Carol Shaeffer, 20, McCammon; felony possession of a controlled substance, providing false information to law enforcement, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Aug. 2.

Angel Hernandez, 26, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony introducing contraband into a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $30,000, public defender appointed, prelim Aug. 2.

