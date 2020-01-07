Tuesday arraignments
Alberto Martinez, 37, Twin Falls; unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $200,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 17.
Kali A Schroeder, 35, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, no counsel listed, prelim Jan. 17.
Heather L Theriault, 35, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 17.
Javier Salas Flores, 39, Buhl; DUI-excessive, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.
Equalette Marie Ballesteros, 33; forgery in fictitious bills, bond $200,000, public defender appointed Jan. 17.
Equalette Marie Ballesteros, 33; fugitive—Oregon state, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, extradition Jan. 17.
Nicole Marie Perez, 34; forgery and forgery in fictitious bills, bond $150,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 17.
Joshua Francis Miller, 41, Twin Falls; misdemeanor battery (domestic violence), bond $7,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.
Luis Rojas Morales, 44, Filer; DUI-second offense, walk in, private counsel, pretrial Feb. 25.
Kenneth Bowler; misdemeanor possession of marijuana, walk in, public defender confirmed, pretrial Jan. 28.
Mathew Angel Rodriguez, 22; forgery and forgery in fictitious bills, bond $150,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 17.
