Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

Mirandajo Floris Golen, 21, Colorado Springs, Colo.; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.

Mirandajo Golen, 21, Colorado Springs, Colo.; fugitive (Kansas warrant), $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, fugitive hearing Oct. 5.

Yvonne Lynn Coates, 33, Twin Falls; drug possession without a prescription, possession or use of a legend drug without a prescription, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 14.

Andrew Lee Lopez, 38, Austin, Texas; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.

Kelly Jean Vincent, 54, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (excessive), $3,000 bond, private counsel, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.

Pablo Solis, 40, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, destruction of evidence, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.

