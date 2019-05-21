Monday arraignments
Ruben Russell Larson, 62, Murtaugh, Idaho; felony domestic violence, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 31.
Kevin R. Aragon, 42, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, released on own recognizance, public defender appointed, pretrial July 9.
Maurino Cano-Aniceto, 42, Twin Falls; aggravated asssault with a deadly weapon (two counts), bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 31.
Tingnal J. Leake, 28, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 31.
Tingnal J. Leake, 28, Twin Falls; battery, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.
Jesus Tenorio Estrade. 19. Gooding; DUI, open container—driver, provide false information to law enforcement, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.
Michael Ray Denington, 19, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.