Monday arraignments

Ruben Russell Larson, 62, Murtaugh, Idaho; felony domestic violence, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 31.

Kevin R. Aragon, 42, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, released on own recognizance, public defender appointed, pretrial July 9.

Maurino Cano-Aniceto, 42, Twin Falls; aggravated asssault with a deadly weapon (two counts), bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 31.

Tingnal J. Leake, 28, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 31.

Tingnal J. Leake, 28, Twin Falls; battery, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.

Jesus Tenorio Estrade. 19. Gooding; DUI, open container—driver, provide false information to law enforcement, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.

Michael Ray Denington, 19, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.

