5TH DISTRICT COURT NEWS

5th District Court News: Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Isiaiah Jacob Nurmi, 21, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation and felony domestic battery, bond $35,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 20.

Clinton Jacob Leishman, Twin Falls; reckless driving and misdemeanor no insurance, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 27.

Jeremy James Langley, 38, Rupert; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 20.

