Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Kaden Lawrence Child, 24, Hansen; burglary and five counts of grand theft, $75,000 bond, prelim Jan. 11.

Eric M. McCollum Barfield, 34, Buhl; domestic battery, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 26.

Justin D. Bowman, 35, Twin Falls; two counts of attempted strangulation, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor domestic battery (second), $200,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.

Timothy Eric James, 40, Twin Falls; unlawful possession of firearm, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.

Maria Elisa Hurtado, 33, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor frequenting and misdemeanor paraphernalia, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.

Javier Beltran-Martinez, 35; felony possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.

Raul Eduardo Vidriesca, 22, Boise; DUI, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 12.

Raul Eduardo Vidriesca, 22, Boise; driving without privileges (cite/release), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 12.

Breiann Nichole Rakes, 22, Buhl; DUI — excessive, walk-in, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 26.

Mark Daniel Paiva, 34, Twin Falls, DUI (second) and resist/obstruct, $15,000 bond, public defender appointed.

Wednesday arraignments

Kamron Karry Timmons, 28, Eden; possession of a controlled substance, $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.

Keith Edward Strout, 44, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.

Alan Mark Kosek Jr., 25, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of paraphernalia (deliver, possession or manufacture with intent to deliver), $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.

Mindy Dawn Mars, 31, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11

Tiffany Kay Bacon, 19, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.

