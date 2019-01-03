Twin Falls County
Monday arraignments
Kaden Lawrence Child, 24, Hansen; burglary and five counts of grand theft, $75,000 bond, prelim Jan. 11.
Eric M. McCollum Barfield, 34, Buhl; domestic battery, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 26.
Justin D. Bowman, 35, Twin Falls; two counts of attempted strangulation, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor domestic battery (second), $200,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.
Timothy Eric James, 40, Twin Falls; unlawful possession of firearm, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.
Maria Elisa Hurtado, 33, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor frequenting and misdemeanor paraphernalia, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.
Javier Beltran-Martinez, 35; felony possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.
Raul Eduardo Vidriesca, 22, Boise; DUI, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 12.
Raul Eduardo Vidriesca, 22, Boise; driving without privileges (cite/release), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 12.
Breiann Nichole Rakes, 22, Buhl; DUI — excessive, walk-in, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 26.
Mark Daniel Paiva, 34, Twin Falls, DUI (second) and resist/obstruct, $15,000 bond, public defender appointed.
Wednesday arraignments
Kamron Karry Timmons, 28, Eden; possession of a controlled substance, $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.
Keith Edward Strout, 44, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.
Alan Mark Kosek Jr., 25, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of paraphernalia (deliver, possession or manufacture with intent to deliver), $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.
Mindy Dawn Mars, 31, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11
Tiffany Kay Bacon, 19, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.