Wednesday arraignments
Javie Beltran Martinez, 36, Twin Falls; resisting officer(s) and failure to appear citation issued, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial March 3.
Orlando O Alvarez Jr., 25, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (two counts), bond $50,000, private counsel, prelim Jan. 24.
Adam Michael Etcheverry, 27, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 24.
Alice Renae Bolton, 43, Kimberly; theft by acquiring lost property (two counts), criminal possession of a financial card (three counts), and grand theft, walk in, private counsel, prelim Jan. 24.
Adam Michael Etcheverry, 27, Twin Falls; misdemeanor domestic battery, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.
Victoria Marie Castro, 35, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 24.
