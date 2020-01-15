{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday arraignments

Javie Beltran Martinez, 36, Twin Falls; resisting officer(s) and failure to appear citation issued, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial March 3. 

Orlando O Alvarez Jr., 25, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (two counts), bond $50,000, private counsel, prelim Jan. 24.

Adam Michael Etcheverry, 27, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 24.

Alice Renae Bolton, 43, Kimberly; theft by acquiring lost property (two counts), criminal possession of a financial card (three counts), and grand theft, walk in, private counsel, prelim Jan. 24.

Adam Michael Etcheverry, 27, Twin Falls; misdemeanor domestic battery, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.

Victoria Marie Castro, 35, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 24.

