Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Daniel Moreno-Verdin, 26, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance and concealment of evidence, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 8.

Israel Cardenas Jr., 26, Buhl; DWOP, and possession of paraphernalia, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial May 7.

Guadelupe Enriquez-Flores, 35, Castleford; possession of a controlled substance, bond $35,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 8.

J Dee Mortenson, 49, Kimberly; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim March 8.

Stephen Jay Rutherford, 61, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance and burglary, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 8.

Jenifer James Vanhoosen, 24, Shoshone; petit theft and FTA, bond $1000, public defender appointed, pretrial May 7.

Stephen Jay Rutherford, 61, Jerome; violation of protection order, bond $5000, public defender appointed, pretrial May 7.

Patricia Burke Williamson, 60, Twin Falls; aggravated battery and domestic battery, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 8.

Brooke Adaline Schwoob, 19, Spring Creek, NV; possession of a controlled substance, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 8.

