Thursday arraignments
Angel Kayona Share Prepall, 18, Twin Falls; Acquire financial transaction card with intent to defraud (six counts), public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.
Armando Arambula, 59, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing officers, malicious injury to property, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 19.
Benjamin Wayne Hall, 56, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with intent to use, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.
Damien Micheal Fuller, 35, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation (two counts), bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.
James Shell, 36, Buhl; possession of controlled substance, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.
Stephen J. Tanguy, 39, Twin Falls; possession of controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.
Brandon James Brown, 18, Buhl; receiving or transferring stolen vehicles, forgery, no contact order violation, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.
Joe Daniel Jimenez, 33, Wendell; possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.
Quinton Anthony Miller, 29, Jerome; possession of controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.
Jeffrey James Larson, 38, Twin Falls; aggravated battery that caused great bodily harm, no contact order issued, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.
William Royce Mixon, 18, Twin Falls; lewd conduct with a child under 16 (two counts), bond $200,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.
