Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Janice Colleen Stockman, 34, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing April 19.
Timothy Eric James, 40, Filer; possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding a police officer, $150,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing April 19.
Zeneta Melissa Osborne, 32, Fort Hall; resisting or obstructing an officer, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial May 29.
Randall Harold Jennings Jr., 45, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, no contact order violation, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial May 29.
Michael Allen Keating, 39, Twin Falls; possession of stolen property, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial June 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.