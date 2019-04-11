{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Janice Colleen Stockman, 34, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing April 19.

Timothy Eric James, 40, Filer; possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding a police officer, $150,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing April 19.

Zeneta Melissa Osborne, 32, Fort Hall; resisting or obstructing an officer, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial May 29.

Randall Harold Jennings Jr., 45, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, no contact order violation, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial May 29.

Michael Allen Keating, 39, Twin Falls; possession of stolen property, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial June 4.

