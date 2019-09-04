{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday arraignments

Michael Alexander Bell, 32, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 13.

Joshua John Richey, 35, Shoshone; aggravated battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 13.

Bradley Steven Calkins, 39, Kirkland, Washington; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, open container-driver, bond $40,000, private counsel, preliminary Sept. 13.

Paul George Ferreira, 51, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, introducing major contraband into correctional facility, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 13.

Luis Ballinas Lopez, 41, Hansen; felony leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence-excessive, bond $40,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 13.

Thomas E. Wildman, 38, Twin Falls; aggravated assault, burglary, impersonating an officer, possession of a controlled substance, bond $200,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 13.

Cassondra Ruth Stenvick, 32, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 13.

Brooke Rae Anderson, 41, Bend, Oregon; felony driving under the influence, bond $100,000, private counsel, preliminary Sept. 13.

Skyler James Craver, 18, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, own-recognizance release, private counsel, preliminary Sept. 13.

Joshua Shad Nagel, 28, Twin Falls; burglary, grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 13.

Chantel Dawn Borron, 32, Idaho Falls; felony burglary (2 counts), petit theft (2 counts), public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 13.

Luis Adrian Garcia-Ruiz, 43, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial Oct. 29.

