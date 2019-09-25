{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday arraignments

Ryan Keith Rawls, 38, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing officers, bond $300, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 13.

Terry Charles Olson, 35, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery, felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $500,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.

Allen Wade Christensen, 40, Idaho Falls; driving under the influence-excessive, bond previously posted, private counsel, pretrial Nov. 13.

