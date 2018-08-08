Twin Falls County
Tuesday arraignments
Elizabeth M Steiner, 25, Filer; battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 25.
Bart Dale Bybee, 55, Mountain Home; violation of protection order, $2,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 25.
Patrick Michael Austin, 42, Twin Falls, injury to a child, injury to a child, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 2.
Mercedes Colleen Jessica Martinez, 24, Spring Creek, Nev.; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Mercedes Martinez, 24; fugitive (Nevada warrant), $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, fugitive hearing Aug. 17.
Bethany Mary Null, 37, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, $15,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Gregory Edward Hass, 53, Twin Falls; frequenting, $300, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 25.
Marc Andrew Stone, 23, Wendell; burglary, aiding or abetting grand theft, conspiracy to commit grand theft, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
