Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Seanna Roselee Wilson, 28, Twin Falls; burglary (two counts), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.

Sean Lovelace Sutter, 57, Salt Lake City, Utah; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial Nov. 7.

Marcus J Koepnick, 29, Twin Falls; driving without privileges, $100 bond, public defender appointed, sentencing to be set.

Angela Lynn Weaver, 46, Porterville, Calif.; violation of protection order, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.

Brandon J Olmstead, 32, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.

Francisco Javier Lopez, 30, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (two counts), public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.

