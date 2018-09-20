Twin Falls County
Wednesday arraignments
Seanna Roselee Wilson, 28, Twin Falls; burglary (two counts), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.
Sean Lovelace Sutter, 57, Salt Lake City, Utah; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial Nov. 7.
Marcus J Koepnick, 29, Twin Falls; driving without privileges, $100 bond, public defender appointed, sentencing to be set.
Angela Lynn Weaver, 46, Porterville, Calif.; violation of protection order, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.
Brandon J Olmstead, 32, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.
Francisco Javier Lopez, 30, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (two counts), public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.