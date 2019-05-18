Friday arraignments
Caroline Agnes Ratliff, 26, Twin Falls; attempted possession of a controlled substance, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.
Alfredo Cabrera, 33, Murtaugh; resisting or obstructing, felony domestic battery, prelim May 24.
Kole Wyatt Lee, 22, Twin Falls; domestic battery, released on own recognizance, public defender appointed, pretrial July 9.
