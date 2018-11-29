Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Jose Arturo Puente, 22, Twin Falls; delivery of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, walk-in arraignment, private counsel, preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

Raymond Quintana, 52, Ogden, UT; excessive driving under the influence, walk-in arraignment, public defender confirmed, sentencing Jan. 8.

Julia Kupieliewicz, 54, Kimberly; excessive driving under the influence, walk-in arraignment, public defender confirmed, pretrial Dec. 11.

Kristina M Atwood, 48, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 23.

