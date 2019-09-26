Wednesday arraignments
Donald Paul Vera, 33, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.
Brianne Marie Hine, 30, Twin Falls; domestic battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 5.
Jacob Micheal Norgard, 28, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.
