Wednesday arraignments

Donald Paul Vera, 33, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.

Brianne Marie Hine, 30, Twin Falls; domestic battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 5.

Jacob Micheal Norgard, 28, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.

