Monday arraignments
Eric Gonzalez-Posada, 31, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 18.
Eric Gonzalez-Posada, 31, Twin Falls; domestic violence-assault, intention destruction of a telecommunications line, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 19.
Abraham E. Baeza-Carmona, 25, Jerome; battery on a police officer, felony injury to a child, felony eluding police, racing on a public roadway, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 18.
Dudley MacNeil, 63, Filer; malicious injury to property, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 19.
Dudley MacNeil, 63, Filer; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 18.
Larry D. Malberg, 52, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-excessive, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 2.
Julie Denise Lamm, 28, Jackpot, Nevada; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 18.
Antonio Jimenez, 18, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, felony injury to a child (two counts), second-degree kidnapping (four counts), bond $100,000, public defender denied, preliminary Oct. 18.
