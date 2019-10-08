{{featured_button_text}}

Monday arraignments

Eric Gonzalez-Posada, 31, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 18.

Eric Gonzalez-Posada, 31, Twin Falls; domestic violence-assault, intention destruction of a telecommunications line, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 19.

Abraham E. Baeza-Carmona, 25, Jerome; battery on a police officer, felony injury to a child, felony eluding police, racing on a public roadway, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 18.

Dudley MacNeil, 63, Filer; malicious injury to property, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 19.

Dudley MacNeil, 63, Filer; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 18.

Larry D. Malberg, 52, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-excessive, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 2.

Julie Denise Lamm, 28, Jackpot, Nevada; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 18.

Antonio Jimenez, 18, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, felony injury to a child (two counts), second-degree kidnapping (four counts), bond $100,000, public defender denied, preliminary Oct. 18.

