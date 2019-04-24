Twin Falls County
Monday arraignments
Jorge W Lopez-Gomez, 33, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.
Orlando Begay, 34, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial June 11.
Jonathan Joseph Pretl, 39, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, using or under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting or obstructing an officer, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 3.
Dina Marie Barba, 26, Meridian; open container, driving without privileges, no insurance (2nd or subsequent offense), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 11.
Jenna Marie Newbry, 35, Twin Falls; petit theft, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.
Gilbert Palomo, 32, Twin Falls; domestic violence, possession of marijuana, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial June 11.
Christopher Herrera, 32, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.
Tuesday arraignments
Tiffany Kay Bacon, 20, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 3.
Christina Talbot, 38, Buhl; fugitive (Montana warrant), $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, fugitive hearing May 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.