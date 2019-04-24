{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Jorge W Lopez-Gomez, 33, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.

Orlando Begay, 34, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial June 11.

Jonathan Joseph Pretl, 39, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, using or under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting or obstructing an officer, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 3.

Dina Marie Barba, 26, Meridian; open container, driving without privileges, no insurance (2nd or subsequent offense), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 11.

Jenna Marie Newbry, 35, Twin Falls; petit theft, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.

Gilbert Palomo, 32, Twin Falls; domestic violence, possession of marijuana, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial June 11.

Christopher Herrera, 32, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.

Tuesday arraignments

Tiffany Kay Bacon, 20, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 3.

Christina Talbot, 38, Buhl; fugitive (Montana warrant), $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, fugitive hearing May 3.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments