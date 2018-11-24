Try 3 months for $3

Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

John Galvan Villagomez, 18, Jerome; eluding, driving under the influence, providing false information to an officer, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.

Arturo J Nevarez, 35, Twin Falls; disturbing the peace, unlawful entry, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 8.

Dean E Rynearson, 25, Twin Falls; petit theft, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 15.

Scott J Neilson, 46, Murtaugh; possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful entry, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.

Mark Allen James, 21, Twin Falls; theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 8.

Kevin Keith Bell, 40, Twin Falls; no contact order violation (two counts), $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 15.

Wednesday arraignments

Jerardo Avila, 37, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (2nd offense), multiple drivers license violations, $50,000 bond, public defender confirmed, pretrial Jan. 8.

Ernesto Ayon, 30, Twin Falls; delivery of a controlled substance (five counts), $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.

Friday arraignments

Jeremy David Jennings, 27, Twin Falls; criminal possession of a financial transaction card, grand theft, walk-in arraignment, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.

Raymond Razaqi, 36, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.

Susan Faye Freer, 39, Buhl; no contact order violation, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 15.

Benjamin Wayne Hall, 55, Buhl; no contact order violation, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 15.

Teddy Gene Escamilla, 59, Twin Falls; false information, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 15.

William J Carllson, 54, Twin Falls; injury to a child, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 30.

Tyler Jay Parsons, 21, Twin Falls; grand theft by possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault or battery upon certain personnel, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.

Kevin Eugene Volk, 30, Issaquah, Wash.; assault or battery on certain personnel, driving under the influence, malicious injury to property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.

