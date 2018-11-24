Twin Falls County
Tuesday arraignments
John Galvan Villagomez, 18, Jerome; eluding, driving under the influence, providing false information to an officer, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.
Arturo J Nevarez, 35, Twin Falls; disturbing the peace, unlawful entry, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 8.
Arturo J Nevarez, 35, Twin Falls; disturbing the peace, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 8.
Dean E Rynearson, 25, Twin Falls; petit theft, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 15.
Dean E Rynearson, 25, Twin Falls; petit theft, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 15.
Scott J Neilson, 46, Murtaugh; possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful entry, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.
Mark Allen James, 21, Twin Falls; theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 8.
Kevin Keith Bell, 40, Twin Falls; no contact order violation (two counts), $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 15.
Wednesday arraignments
Jerardo Avila, 37, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (2nd offense), multiple drivers license violations, $50,000 bond, public defender confirmed, pretrial Jan. 8.
Ernesto Ayon, 30, Twin Falls; delivery of a controlled substance (five counts), $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.
Friday arraignments
Jeremy David Jennings, 27, Twin Falls; criminal possession of a financial transaction card, grand theft, walk-in arraignment, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.
Raymond Razaqi, 36, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.
Susan Faye Freer, 39, Buhl; no contact order violation, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 15.
Benjamin Wayne Hall, 55, Buhl; no contact order violation, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 15.
Teddy Gene Escamilla, 59, Twin Falls; false information, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 15.
William J Carllson, 54, Twin Falls; injury to a child, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 30.
Tyler Jay Parsons, 21, Twin Falls; grand theft by possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault or battery upon certain personnel, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.
Kevin Eugene Volk, 30, Issaquah, Wash.; assault or battery on certain personnel, driving under the influence, malicious injury to property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.