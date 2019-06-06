{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday arraignments

Miquel Francisco Carcenas II, 27, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.

Michelle R. Descharme, 49, Rupert; issuing insufficient funds check $250 or over, private counsel, prelim June 14.

Michelle R. Descharme, 49, Rupert; burglary, forgery, private counsel, prelim June 14.

