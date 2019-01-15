Twin Falls County
Monday arraignments
K.C. Joe Cox, 32, Twin Falls; domestic battery, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial March 12.
Tracy Ray Johnson, 45; trespass, $1,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 26.
Dellray K. Bastian, 27, Kimberly; aggravated battery, deadly weapon and felony leaving the scene of an accident, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 25.
Benjamin Wayne Hall, 55, Buhl; resist/obstruct officers, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial March 5.
Benjamin Wayne Hall, 55, Buhl; no contact order violation, $10,000 bond, pretrial March 5.
Tyler Jay Parsons, 21, Twin Falls; criminal possession of a financial transaction card, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 25.
Susan Faye Freer, 40, Buhl; no contact order violation and resisting or obstructing officer, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 12.
Joshua Adam Davis, 30, Twin Falls; DUI (second), walk-in arraignment/summons, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 26.
