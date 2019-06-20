{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday arraignments

Mary Elizabeth Klein, 58, Twin Falls felony possession of a controlled substance, felony correctional facilities-major contraband, possession of legend drug without prescription, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim June 28.

Crystal Janelle McRill, 41, Kimberly driving under the influence, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.

Christina Lynne Klein, 32, Twin Falls possession of a controlled substance, bond $35,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 28.

Steven John Criss, 65, Twin Falls sexual exploitation of a child (25 counts), bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 28.

Wednesday arraignments

Cody Lewis Tilson, 31, Twin Falls felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 28.

Helena Tejeda Herrera, 39, Twin Falls robbery, bond $200,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 28.

Gabriel T. Montero, 34, Twin Falls aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, bond $25,000, private counsel retained, prelim June 28.

Christopher Herrera, 32, Twin Falls robbery, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 28.

