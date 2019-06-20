Tuesday arraignments
Mary Elizabeth Klein, 58, Twin Falls felony possession of a controlled substance, felony correctional facilities-major contraband, possession of legend drug without prescription, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim June 28.
Crystal Janelle McRill, 41, Kimberly driving under the influence, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.
Christina Lynne Klein, 32, Twin Falls possession of a controlled substance, bond $35,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 28.
Steven John Criss, 65, Twin Falls sexual exploitation of a child (25 counts), bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 28.
Wednesday arraignments
Cody Lewis Tilson, 31, Twin Falls felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 28.
Helena Tejeda Herrera, 39, Twin Falls robbery, bond $200,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 28.
Gabriel T. Montero, 34, Twin Falls aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, bond $25,000, private counsel retained, prelim June 28.
Christopher Herrera, 32, Twin Falls robbery, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.