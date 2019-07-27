{{featured_button_text}}

Friday arraignments

Aaron Riffey, 41, Hollister; indecent exposure, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial Sept. 4.

Nicholas Patrick Meyer, 26, Twin Falls; driving without privileges, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 10.

