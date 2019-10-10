{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday arraignments

Sammy Pilgram, 41, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 18.

Jeffrey James Larson, 38, Twin Falls; grand theft, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 18.

Kelly Rachel Ryals, 39, Twin Falls; grand theft, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 18.

Alfredo Cabrera, 34, Kimberly; violation of domestic violence protection order, bond $100,000, counsel waived, pretrial Nov. 26.

Alfredo Cabrera, 34, Kimberly; injury to a child, domestic battery in the presence of a child, bond $100,000, counsel waived, pretrial Dec. 2.

