Wednesday arraignments
Sammy Pilgram, 41, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 18.
Jeffrey James Larson, 38, Twin Falls; grand theft, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 18.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Kelly Rachel Ryals, 39, Twin Falls; grand theft, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 18.
Alfredo Cabrera, 34, Kimberly; violation of domestic violence protection order, bond $100,000, counsel waived, pretrial Nov. 26.
Alfredo Cabrera, 34, Kimberly; injury to a child, domestic battery in the presence of a child, bond $100,000, counsel waived, pretrial Dec. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.