Wednesday arraignments

Francisco Munguia Perez Jr., 39, Jackpot, Nevada; misdemeanor false imprisonment and misdemeanor intentional destruction to a telecommunication line, bond $5,000, no counsel listed, pretrial March 31.

Francisco Munguia Perez Jr., 39, Jackpot, Nevada; misdemeanor assault (threat to do violence), bond $100, no counsel listed, pretrial April 6.

Evan Colton Jones, 27, Wendell; felony video voyeurism, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 28.

