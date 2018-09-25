Twin Falls County
Monday arraignments
Kory Dean Feltman, 34, Jerome; felony assault or battery upon certain personnel, resisting or obstructing an officer, disturbing the peace, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.
Omar Tellez-Ramirez, 31, Richfield; trafficking in methamphetamine, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.
Michael Allen Newell Jr., 23, Twin Falls; arson in the first degree, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.
Francisco De Jesus Guillen-Gutierrez, 27, Nampa; domestic battery in the presence of a child, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 14.
Robert John Montoya III, 22, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.
Corey Dean Farmer, 41, Hansen; possession of a controlled substance, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.
Steven Nevarez, 36, Twin Falls; domestic battery, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 7.
Timothy Darren McNeill, 48, Twin Falls; domestic battery, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.