Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Kory Dean Feltman, 34, Jerome; felony assault or battery upon certain personnel, resisting or obstructing an officer, disturbing the peace, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.

Omar Tellez-Ramirez, 31, Richfield; trafficking in methamphetamine, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.

Michael Allen Newell Jr., 23, Twin Falls; arson in the first degree, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.

Francisco De Jesus Guillen-Gutierrez, 27, Nampa; domestic battery in the presence of a child, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 14.

Robert John Montoya III, 22, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.

Corey Dean Farmer, 41, Hansen; possession of a controlled substance, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.

Steven Nevarez, 36, Twin Falls; domestic battery, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 7.

Timothy Darren McNeill, 48, Twin Falls; domestic battery, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 14.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments