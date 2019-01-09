Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

Justin Dean Hanson, 32, Twin Falls; battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial March 12.

Gary Russell Davis, 39, Buhl; DUI, waived counsel, own-recognizance release, pretrial, Feb. 26.

