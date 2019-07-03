Wednesday arraignments
Amanda Shattuck, 37, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 12.
Benjamin Wayne Hall, 56, Buhl; no-contact order violation-third offense, bond previously posted, public defender confirmed, prelim July 12.
William James Freda, 53, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $150,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 12.
Michael Bryan Tripp Jr., 31, Rupert; burglary, grand theft, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim July 12.
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell, 35, Boise; murder in the first degree, aggravated battery (7 counts), held without bond, public defender appointed, prelim July 12.
