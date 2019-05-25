Friday arraignments
Samantha Alexis Anderson, 28, Twin Falls; felony witness intimidation, private counsel retained, prelim May 31.
Eric Marcus J. Espinoza, 35, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 9.
Daniel L. Blackwood, 53, Twin Falls; felony domestic violence-battery, felony attempted strangulation, bond $40,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 31.
Esmeralda Alva, 20, address unknown; felony battery against a health care worker, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 31.
Ryan Tyrone Powers, 38, Twin Falls; assault-threat to do violence, resisting or obstructing officers, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.
Jessie I. Flinn, 26, Twin Falls; domestic battery, bond $2,000, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.
