Friday arraignments

Samantha Alexis Anderson, 28, Twin Falls; felony witness intimidation, private counsel retained, prelim May 31.

Eric Marcus J. Espinoza, 35, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 9.

Daniel L. Blackwood, 53, Twin Falls; felony domestic violence-battery, felony attempted strangulation, bond $40,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 31.

Esmeralda Alva, 20, address unknown; felony battery against a health care worker, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 31.

Ryan Tyrone Powers, 38, Twin Falls; assault-threat to do violence, resisting or obstructing officers, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.

Jessie I. Flinn, 26, Twin Falls; domestic battery, bond $2,000, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.

