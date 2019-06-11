Monday arraignments
Steven Todd Ramsey, 55, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.
Rachel Rena Madrid, 38, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.
Theron Dean Fiscus Jr, 40, Twin Falls; no contact order violation (2 counts), bond $15,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.
Brent Lowell Martinez, 29, Twin Falls; stalking in the first degree, resisting or obstructing officers, malicious injury to property, bond $100,000, public defender confirmed, prelim June 21.
Brianne Marie Hine, 29, Twin Falls; pedestrian under the influence, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 23.
Amanda Pearl Green, 31, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.
Kurby Ryan Mietzner, 25, Buhl; battery, malicious injury to property, bond $3,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.
Mickey Dale McConnell Jr, 52, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 21.
Brandon James Brown, 18, Buhl; battery, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.
