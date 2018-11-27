Twin Falls County
Monday arraignments
Daniel Dillon Wallace, 20, Burley; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $10,000, bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 7.
Christopher A Eby, 50, Hazelton; grand theft, theft by receiving, possessing, or disposing of stolen property, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 7.
Destiny Marie Phyllis Wallace, 38, Gooding; felony possession of a controlled substance, petit theft, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 7.
Anthony Wayne Shields, 31, Twin Falls; no contact order violation (two counts), $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 23.
Levin Zacarey Pratt, 25, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 15.
Taylon Evan Smith, 21, Kimberly; violation of a protection order, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 8.
Travis Joe Pederson, 31, Buhl; eluding a police officer, using or under the influence of a controlled substance, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 7.
Brandon Steven Donlin, 31, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 7.
Stacy Lynn Deitch, 47, Kimberly; criminal possession of a financial transaction card (four counts), $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 7.
Tyler Jay Parsons, 21, Twin Falls; domestic battery, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 23.
Nadene Maniek Anderson, 39, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 7.
