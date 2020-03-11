5th District Court News: Twin Falls County
0 comments
5TH DISTRICT COURT NEWS

5th District Court News: Twin Falls County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Wednesday arraignments

Jorge Lemus-Gomez, 30, Twin Falls; domestic battery, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 27.

Sabrina Orleen Ponce, 37, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, bond $50,000, applied for public defender, prelim March 20.

Lynn Ray Coleman, 38, Nampa; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 20.

Lynn Ray Coleman, 38, Nampa; misdemeanor no insurance, bond $100, public defender approved, pretrial April 27.

Jesse Martin Jimenez, 18, Filer; theft of property, labor or service by threat or deception, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial April 27.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News