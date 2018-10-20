Twin Falls County
Friday arraignments
Juan M Gomez Arroyo, 18, Twin Falls; kidnapping in the first degree, lewd conduct with a child under 16, kidnapping in the first degree, lewd conduct with a child under 16, $150,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.
Michael Benjamin Main, 51, Twin Falls; under the influence of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 14.
William Robert Bellamy, 60, Buhl; no contact order violation, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 27.
James H Reily, 27, Declo; petit theft, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 27.
Casey Lynne Holt, 33, Jerome; driving under the influence (2nd offense), court compliance program, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.
Alexis Avalos, 20, Twin Falls; battery, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.
