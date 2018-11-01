Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Brianne Marie Hine, 29, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (excessive), $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.

Rashele Marie Zepeda-Holguin, 34, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 11.

David Lewis Broking, 60, Carrizozo, N.M.; unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9

William Burnell Lemmon IV, 36, Kimberly; no-contact order violation, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.

William Burnell Lemmon IV, 36, Kimberly; petit theft, resisting or obstructing officers or arrest, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.

Tiffany Marie Ray, 38, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (excessive), appeared in person, private counsel, pretrial Dec. 11.

Antonio Otaegui, 35, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (excessive), appeared in person, private counsel, pretrial Dec. 26.

