Twin Falls County
Wednesday arraignments
Brianne Marie Hine, 29, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (excessive), $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.
Rashele Marie Zepeda-Holguin, 34, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 11.
David Lewis Broking, 60, Carrizozo, N.M.; unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9
William Burnell Lemmon IV, 36, Kimberly; no-contact order violation, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.
William Burnell Lemmon IV, 36, Kimberly; petit theft, resisting or obstructing officers or arrest, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.
Tiffany Marie Ray, 38, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (excessive), appeared in person, private counsel, pretrial Dec. 11.
Antonio Otaegui, 35, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (excessive), appeared in person, private counsel, pretrial Dec. 26.
