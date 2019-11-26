{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday arraignments

Michael Gene Helms, 41, Jerome; violation of a protection order (two counts), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 22.

Gregory Edward Hass, 54, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.

Paul F. Pena, 44, Richfield; driving under the influence-second offense, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 14.

Akais Gage Beezley, 18, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.

